Did You Know Penny Hardaway’s Nike Commercial Inspired ‘Cousin Skeeter’ 24 Years Ago?

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Today marks the 24th anniversary of Nickelodeon’s beloved show Cousin Skeeter. The popular sitcom debuted September 1, 1998 and starred Robert Ri’chard, Bill Bellamy, Meagan Good, Rondell Sheridan, Angela Means and Tisha Campbell. Read more fun facts about the show and discover how Penny Hardaway’s Nike commercial became its inspiration.

As Cousin Skeeter fans celebrate the show’s anniversary, we discovered a few fun facts behind the show. Its’ first episode was released today titled “It’s A Family Thing,” where the family has recently moved to New York and the main character, Bobby Flaky’s (Ri’chard) cousin Skeeter (Bellamy) comes to stay. Guests MC Lyte and Tisha Campbell, who voices Nicole, appear in the pilot.

The children’s sitcom originally aired on Nickelodeon in 1998 and ran for three seasons until 2001. It starred Ri’chard as Bobby, a young boy whose life changed when his strange cousin Skeeter came to live with them.

Here are some fun facts fans learned about the show:

Skeeter Was Real

The show never mentions that Skeeter is a puppet. If you go back and watch, there is literally never any mention of him obviously being a puppet and not a real person.

Also, R&B trio 702 performed the theme song, which is still recognizable to this day. The theme song is a remix to their song “Steelo.”

The Actors Never Interacted With Skeeter’s Voice Actor Bill Bellamy

While filming, the actor’s reacted to Skeeter’s puppeteer. They never heard BHellamy’s voice in there of Skeeter until the episode was released.

Cousin Skeeter’s Inspiration

The inspiration to create this unusual show came from a Nike commercial starring Penny Hardaway and Little Penny, his puppet, voiced by Chris Rock.

Did You Know Penny Hardaway’s Nike Commercial Inspired ‘Cousin Skeeter’ 24 Years Ago? was originally published on globalgrind.com