Here’s How to Get a FREE Ticket to The Millennium Tour

Millennium Tour Columbus

Time to buy your tickets to The Millennium Tour!  During labor day weekend buy 3 tickets to The Millennium Tour and get 1 ticket FREE.  To lock in this deal, buy your tickets on Ticketmaster.com and use the code SAVE

Get them while they last!  Offer is available now through Monday, September 5th at 11:59pm local time

