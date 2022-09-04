Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following football game

According to NBC4i, Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police.
A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, following a football game between Eastmoor Academy and Harvest Preparatory School.
Authorities said no one was detained, but two individuals were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital: One for an asthma attack and another who passed out.
For the full NBC4 story click here
