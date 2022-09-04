11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio.

According to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, seven of the people arrested were juveniles and four were adults.

Around 10 p.m. at the fair, chaos and fights started to break out, according to WKBN reporters who were on scene at the time. The fair was locked down before law enforcement evacuated all fairgoers.

