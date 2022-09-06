HomeThe 614

Columbus police use higher amounts of force against Black people, data shows

According to NBC4i, use of force data from the Columbus Division of Police shows a disproportionately high amount of force used against Black people in Columbus.

According to public records, 52% of force by Columbus Police from 2017 to 2019 was used against Black people, despite the fact that Columbus’ population is roughly 29% Black.

Researchers with the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights compiled the data as part of its Accountable Now project, which aims to track use of force from law enforcement agencies across the country.

Senior Program Manager Bree Spencer says Accountability Now currently has raw data from 155 law enforcement agencies.

