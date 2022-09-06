Columbus police use higher amounts of force against Black people, data shows

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, use of force data from the Columbus Division of Police shows a disproportionately high amount of force used against Black people in Columbus.

According to public records, 52% of force by Columbus Police from 2017 to 2019 was used against Black people, despite the fact that Columbus’ population is roughly 29% Black.

Researchers with the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights compiled the data as part of its Accountable Now project, which aims to track use of force from law enforcement agencies across the country.

Senior Program Manager Bree Spencer says Accountability Now currently has raw data from 155 law enforcement agencies.

