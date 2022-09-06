According to NBC4i, use of force data from the Columbus Division of Police shows a disproportionately high amount of force used against Black people in Columbus.
According to public records, 52% of force by Columbus Police from 2017 to 2019 was used against Black people, despite the fact that Columbus’ population is roughly 29% Black.
Researchers with the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights compiled the data as part of its Accountable Now project, which aims to track use of force from law enforcement agencies across the country.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Columbus police use higher amounts of force against Black people, data shows
- Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Latest IG Post
- Black Businesses In Jackson Feel The Hit As Water Crisis Continues To Impact Residents
- Get Ready With Anika Kai As She Prepares For A Blind Date On BET Plus’ ‘Dating With Intention’
- TRIED IT: Milani Cosmetics’ Sunscreen Setting Spray Is a Pure Necessity
- Tessa Thompson Is Our Hair Goals In Ginger Selfie
- Megan Thee Stallion Is Gorgeous In Makeup And Wig Free Selfie
- Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Celebrate Their 8th Wedding Anniversary In Style
- Nicki Minaj Gives Us An All-Pink Slay On The Set Of Her New Music Video
- Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following football game
Columbus police use higher amounts of force against Black people, data shows was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com