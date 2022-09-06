According to NBC4i, Casey Goodson Jr.’s family is making public a picture of what they believe proves the 23-year-old had no idea what was taking place at the time of his death.
It’s been 641 days since a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Goodson as he walked into his north Columbus home. It’s been 278 days since an indictment came down announcing the charges: Two counts of murder and once count of reckless homicide, against the now retired Deputy Jason Meade.
A coroner’s report released in February of last year confirmed six bullets struck Goodson from behind — five in his back and one in his buttocks.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Casey Goodson’s mother releases new image in son’s death
- Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Saks’ Fall Campaign
- New Video Footage Highlights Alleged Election Systems Breach In Rural Georgia
- Jazmine Sullivan Presented A Liberty Bell At Made In America Festival
- Columbus Cop Who Killed Donovan Lewis ‘Had To Use Lethal Force’ Out Of Fear, Lawyer Says
- Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 Ohio counties
- Netflix Picks Up ‘The Vince Staples Show’ With Vince Staples & Kenya Barris Attached
- Pay The Toll: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Episode 4 Recap
- White Supremacists Target Black Residents After Confederate Monument Removed, NC Mayor Says
- South Dakota Family Blasts High School For Strict Hair Policy Requiring Their Son To Cut His Locs
Casey Goodson’s mother releases new image in son’s death was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com