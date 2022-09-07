QOTD: What’s something your job did that made you want instantly quit?

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Hustlers’ talk back! We asked and you answered. We want to know what was the last straw at a previous job that made you want to quit immediately?! Headkrack and Lore’l share their stories as well as the Hustlers! Listen below!

