The Truth Belongs To Those Who Twist It: Watch Onyx Collective’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Trailer

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The truth belongs to those who twist it.

Onyx Collective debuts the trailer and key art for their upcoming sexy, legal drama series Reasonable Doubt, premiering to Hulu this Fall. The series executive produced by Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore features breakout talent Emayatzy Corinealdi, along with Michael Ealy, McKinley Freeman and Aderinsola Olabode.

The Hulu Original series follows Corinealdi’s character Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, who is a high—powered criminal defense attorney from Los Angeles. She fiercely bucks the justice system with her questionable ethics and even wilder interpretations of the law. Despite her immoral approach, you still want to root for her.

In the short trailer, we see Jax going through the motions through her marriage and her career. Viewers can already sense the drama that will soon be revealed. From Jax’s visit to Ealy’s character in prison to having an affair with him shortly after, who knows what might go down in this riveting series.

Reasonable Doubt is loosely based on celebrity attorney Shawn Holley, who has advised an impressive roster of clients including the Kardashian and Jenner families, Lindsay Lohan, Justin Bieber, Tupac Shakur and Katt Williams.

Corineldi, Ealy, Freeman and Olabode are also joined by Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Pauletta Washington. Creator and showrunner Raamla Mohamed (Little Fires Everywhere, Scandal) teamed up with her longtime friend Washington for yet another legal drama series. Mohamed led an all-Black writers room and each episode is directed by Black directors.

Official Series Description:

In Reasonable Doubt, you’ll judge Jax Stewart (Emayatzi Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law… until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

The upcoming drama series is the first scripted drama from Onyx Collective and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Reasonable Doubt will premiere on September 27th with two episodes. New episodes stream Tuesdays on Hulu.

Watch the trailer below:

The Truth Belongs To Those Who Twist It: Watch Onyx Collective’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com