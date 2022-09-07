King Combs Teases Upcoming Swae Lee Collab And Top 4 Records By Daddy Diddy

Calling into his hometown heritage radio station, Foxie 105 WFXE-FM frequently to represent his high school during the morning show strategically set him up for the opportunity of a lifetime. A radio personality at the time introduced “Incognito” to Michael Soul, Program Director, where he established his start in his unforeseen career at the age of 16. Eventually he also started working at a music retail store which became hand in hand to his career path in the music industry. Finally he gained his niche, Incognito realized he was anointed to do radio. Taking a break from radio to re-locate to Charlotte, North Carolina, he pursued his education in Business Administration. He became stagnant, dropped out of school and moved back Georgia where he eventually got back on the air this time with the new urban station, WBFA 98.3 FM in 2006. In 2011, Incognito began commuting for a couple years for a part-time position at WFXM-MACON. Incognito had to re-locate to a city where he could travel anywhere and it can still relate to his hometown. In 2013, Incognito with his proper southern drawl and etiquette was finally heard 100 miles away from his hometown on Streetz 94.5 FM in Atlanta, Georgia. Comparing his southern production to Tom Joyner, Doug Banks, and Walt Love. Fulfilling the next chapter of his career in the Buckeye state (2015) Incognito rapidly was heard over the airwaves in not one but all Urban One (Formally Radio One) Stations (WCKX-Columbus, WIZF-Cincinnati & WENZ-Cleveland) in Ohio. His night show Posted on the Corner (POTC) has been consistently crowned the #1 Night Show (Monday-Friday) in Cleveland and Cincinnati, his career continues to break records across the Midwest, not excluding the company. In 2016, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, one of the largest school districts in the state of Ohio, launched a communitywide campaign to change attitudes about attendance within the district. In the fall of 2017, Incognito began hosting school wide attendance celebrations to support the districts initiative and promote the importance of attendance within the schools. Incognito’s support brought light to many schools and had a positive impact on not only the schools he attended but the district as a whole. Incognito also has a regional endorsement with Remy Martin Cognac, Elk & Elk, and Nationally via Metro by T-Mobile. Incognito has continued to grow his brand all while successfully managing to keep the airwaves of Ohio “LIVE, LOCAL, and LIT.” In February of 2020, Detroit, Michigan- Hot 107.5 (WGPR) and Indianapolis, Indiana - Hot 96.3 (WHHH) picked up Incognito's show Posted On The Corner, lifting each stations night show ratings within the first PPM rating period which was a major accomplishment for Incognito. The quick increase in ratings came as a surprise to Incognito. In return, the ratings motivated Incognito to create community initiatives similar to previous markets. In addition to those numbers, Incognito realized that the new markets were making him fall in love at first sight and these markets will soon learn that Incognito loves hard. With community at the forefront, anything that Incognito does is always with the community and his listeners in mind. In March of 2020, the COVID-19 Pandemic was confirmed to have reached the state of Ohio. While in the mist of the pandemic there were massive layoffs across the state and many things had become uncertain. Much to Incognito’s surprise, in the same month the pandemic was confirmed he received a phone call from Radio One VP of Programming Colby Tyner, Regional General Manager Eddie Harrell, and Operations Manager Yonni to inform him that Raleigh NC - K97.5 (WQOK), Richmond VA - iPOWER 92.1 (WCDX), Columbus, OH - Power 107.5/106.3 (WCKX), Charlotte NC - 92.7 (WQNC), and Atlanta, Ga - Hot 107.9 (WHTA) would be picking up his show Posted On The Corner, weeknights from 7p until midnight. In addition to receiving the news about the expansion, Incognito was also informed that after COVID-19 clears, he will be relocating to his home state of Georgia to work out of the former Rickey Smiley Studio via Radio One Atlanta to syndicate to the additional markets. In addition to purpose, the “Play Hard, Work Harder” mentality landed Incognito at the very moment he had long dreamed of. As he continues to build his empire, engaging with listeners and market visits, national endorsements are his for the taken. In an April 2020 press release, Radio One’s vice President of Programming, Colby Colb Tyner referred to Incognito’s Posted on the Corner Show, as a high energy show and referred to Incognito as an interactive monster. During the same press release Incognito commented, “As with anything in life, you get out what you put in! The best is yet to come.” With superb ratings and marketing, Incognito plans to take the Posted on the Corner flagship to markets of all sizes while continuing his mission of purpose and passion which is essentially serving individuals and families of the optimistic communities, inspired by entertainment. The sky is the limit for Incognito and he is excited to be expanding to other markets. In Incognito’s words, the best is yet to come.