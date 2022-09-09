President Biden is in Columbus, Here’s How Traffic Will Affect You

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, President Joe Biden is in central Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking ceremony of Intel’s computer chip manufacturing center in Licking County.

And whenever the president visits, traffic headaches do, too.

Here is what you should know:

According to Biden’s public schedule, Air Force One is expected to arrive at John Glenn International Airport about 10:30 a.m., and Biden is scheduled to speak at the groundbreaking site, in a section of Jersey Township that is being annexed into New Albany, about 12:15 p.m.

Assuming Biden makes no stops, a likely route from the airport is Interstate 270 North to the collector lanes for State Route 161, and from there 12 miles east to the Mink Street exit. The Intel site is about 4 miles northeast of State Route 161 off Mink Street.

