Pi’erre Bourne’s Popular Producer Tag Is Inspired By A Scene From This 90’s Sitcom

Producer and artist Pi’erre Bourne created his producer tag from a scene in The Jamie Foxx Show. Star of the show, Jamie Foxx, shared in a recent interview that his children didn’t believe it was him. Check out the clip inside.

A conversation about the best rap producers over the last few years without Pi’erre Bourne would do a disservice to the rap community. He created a lane for himself after a longline of hitmakers like producers Metro Boomin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Lex Luger. Pi’erre’s beats combine classic trap drums you might hear in the aforementioned producers’ records with airy, animated melodies.

Bourne is responsible for 2017 mega hits like Young Nudy’s “EA” and Playboi Carti’s leading single “Magnolia,” which both still resonate the same way in the club today. The 28 year old rapper and producer has crafted his own sound that can be recognized by any true modern Hip Hop lover. Despite designing his special musical palette and following, Bourne’s producer tag usually always gives it away.

More recently, fans discovered where Bourne’s infamous producer tag derived from. In a recent interview with Rap Radar, Foxx shares that he is a huge fan of the tag.

“I thought it was great, man,” Foxx shares with the hosts.

He also goes on to share that his 13-year-old daughter did not believe her father was responsible for the notable tag.

“I’m always trying to impress my daughter,” Foxx reveals. “She’s 13 and with her friends, and I’m like, ‘Listen, that’s me saying that,’ and she’s like, ‘Dad, that ain’t you. Because, you know, she’s too young to have seen that show when it was out.”

Foxx goes on to share that children are fans of popular 90s sitcom, Martin.

“Lord bless, my kids was ‘Martin’ fans,” Foxx regretfully shared. “They watched ‘Martin’ back to back. I said, ‘Man, ya’ll ain’t going to watch ‘The Jamie Foxx Show’?”

Foxx felt compelled to provide proof that it was indeed him on Bourne’s trendy tag, “So I had to show her where the line came from. That gave me some cool points and I appreciate it.”

Watch the iconic scene which inspired Pi’erre Bourne’s tag below:

Foxx blessed Bourne with the tag by not charging him for the line used throughout his music.

Check out Foxx’s Rap Radar interview below:

Pi’erre Bourne’s Popular Producer Tag Is Inspired By A Scene From This 90’s Sitcom was originally published on globalgrind.com