Cynthia Erivo lit up Disney’s Pinocchio premiere in a show-stopping Christian Dior gown. The actress was simply glowing, and her bright ensemble added radiance to her natural shine.

The stunning frock featured a two-toned, snakeskin bodice that flared at the bottom into a dramatic bundle of gold material. Erivo’s shoes were to die for. The gold John Galliano platform heels added flair to the look and also gave it a fun twist.

You already know Erivo doesn’t half-step when it comes to accessories. She’s the queen of adorning her beautiful body parts with bold jewels. The actress rocked gold and diamond rings on her fingers for this look. Her nails were full of lively art, and her chunky gold arm candy elevated her spunky claws. She wore gold earrings and her usual nose septum. Her hair was in its signature closely cropped ‘do, and her makeup was flawless.

Erivo and her stylist Jason Bolden have been fashionably dominating the premier lane. Whenever there’s a premiere involving Erivo, you better believe she will leave that red carpet on fire. From Moschino to Louis Vuitton getups, she owns the red carpet and wows us time after time.

And because she serves constantly, we are eagerly anticipating her next look!

Cynthia Erivo Gleamed In An Ombre Christian Dior Gown At The ‘Pinocchio’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com