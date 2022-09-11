According to NBC4i, two men are recovering after being shot at a community give-back event in east Columbus, according to police.
Police say that officers went to the 1400 block of East Livingston Avenue just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday and were told that two people were taken to separate hospitals by family members after a shooting.
CPD state that a 24-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were shot by an unknown suspect while attending a community event. There is no report on the conditions of either victim.
For the full NBC4 story click here
- Ohio State ranked No. 3 in week two AP, coaches polls
Two men injured in east Columbus shooting at community event was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com