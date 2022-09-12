According to NBC4i, every registered voter in Ohio is getting an application for a mail-in absentee ballot from the Secretary of State’s Office in Columbus.
The goal is to make the November election more accessible and reduce lines at the polls.
If you get more than one form, it is legal, but only return one.
“There’s a little confusion with people thinking that they have to vote that way, but that’s an option. So if you wanna vote an absentee ballot this year for November, fill out the application, send it back to the board and then those first ballots will go out the first week of October,” said Mahoning County Elections Director Tom McCabe.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Sherri Shepherd Looks Gorgeous In An All Pink Suit
- PNB Rock Reportedly Shot, Killed, in LA at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles
- AFAF RECAP: Did Nicki Call It Quits With The Married Man She Started Dating Months Ago?
- BYU Investigation Of Alleged Volleyball Racism Conveniently Finds ‘No Evidence’ Of ‘Racial Heckling’
- They Gon’ Get Dealt With: ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Episode 5 Recap
- LO DOWN: Are You Team Ray J Or Kim Kardashian?
- Megan Thee Stallion Is A Carnival Goddess During A Performance In Brazil
- Kid Cudi’s Upcoming Animated Series ‘Entergalactic’ Paints A Love Story In NYC
- GoFundMe Created For Black Pastor Who Was Arrested After Watering Neighbors Flowers
- The ‘RHOA’ Reunion Brought Us Fierce Fashion And Fierce Reads
Ohio registered voters to receive absentee ballot applications was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com