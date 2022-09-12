HomeThe 614

Man steals cash drawer from Easton store

According to NBC4i, Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a cash drawer from an Easton shop.

On July 31 at approximately 4:20 a.m., the man got into the Zagg store at the Easton Town Center through the front door.

When inside, the suspect allegedly took the cash drawer from the store and left through the back door.

The cash drawer was found outside. All the money inside it was taken, police said.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

