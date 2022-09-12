Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, another round of Emergency Rental Assistance Funding is on its way to renters in Columbus and Franklin County.

According to the City of Columbus, an additional $20 million in federal aid is set to be distributed to those who are at risk of losing their housing as a result of financial issues connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new funding is in addition to more than $40 million that has been paid to Franklin County residents in rent and utility assistance.

“In Ohio, employment is back to 97.7% of where it was in February 2020, but for some in our city, the economic effects of the pandemic are just as present today as they were two years ago,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said in a press release.

Columbus, Franklin County to distribute $20 million in rent assistance was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com