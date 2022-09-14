HomeCelebrity News

[Video] Cardi B surprising students at her Middle School

[Video] Cardi B surprising students at her Middle School

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Wireless Festival: Birmingham

Source: Katja Ogrin / Getty

Cardi B paid a quick visit to her former middle school IS 232 in the Bronx. The rapper made a generous donation of $100,00 to the school as well. Check out the student’s and teacher’s reaction to Cardi’s surprise entrance!

This visit is a part of a partnership tour across the five boroughs of New York with Community Capacity Development.

Close