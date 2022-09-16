Believe The Hype: PnB Rock’s Murder, “Checking In” When in Los Angeles, R.Kelly’s Judgement & More.

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

We tap in with viral TikTok star and law student @iamlegallyhype for legal expertise on today’s hot button topics. This week we dive deep into the untimely death of rapper, PnB Rock who was gunned down at a Roscoe’s Home Of Chicken and waffles in L.A. earlier in the week.

Police and fans speculate that local robbers may have been tipped off after a series of postings on social media from the rapper and his girlfriend led them to their location. Legally Hype, an Los Angeles native shares her opinion on gang activity in the city as well as th4e importance of rappers “checking in” when traveling and moving around in unknown territory.

Next up, defamed singer R.Kelly was found guilty in federal child pornography trial in Chicago this past Wednesday. Legally Hype has your update on that as well as insight on a recent debate regarding confiscation of the singers commissary. Watch below and follow our girl Legally Hype here.

