Tia Mowry Shares Her Nighttime Hair Routine

Tia Mowry took to Instagram earlier this week to show off how she keeps her hair silky and shiny when she shared an IG Reel of herself getting ready for bed and showing off her nighttime hair care routine.

Taking to the platform the Family Reunion actress shared a video where she first stepped onto the camera while washing her hair. She then applied deep conditioner and oil to her scalp after washing the shampoo out. After oiling her scalp, she brushed her locs with a wide tooth comb and put her hair in a soft braid before putting all of her locs in a silk bonnet. She was then fresh faced and ready for bed with a clean scalp and hair!

“Night time routine coming in I don’t play when it comes to taking care of my crown. I’ve taken years to develop my hair routine and it’s a non-negotiable for me. Which step do you not play around with when it comes to taking care of your crown? #BlackGirlMagic #WashDay,” the beauty captioned the Instagram post. Check it out below.

This simple and basic hair care routine definitely works wonders for achieving healthy hair! Beauties, what does your nighttime hair care routine look like? Do you take any extra steps to achieve healthy locs?

