Vegas Podcasts Offering $100K To Find Who Killed 2Pac

The shooting and subsequent death of famed rapper and actor 2Pac remains a mystery among Hip-Hop circles. Now, a pair of podcasts is offering a six-figure payment for information leading to who carried out the crime.

On September 11, The Problem Solver posted a video promising a $100,000 payout to anyone who had information on who shot 2Pac on that fateful day in 1996 in Las Vegas, Nev. Joining with The Problem Solver podcast in offering the cash is the Action Junkeez Podcast, with both sides combining $50,000 of their own cash for the effort.

2Pac, real name Tupac Shakur, was shot four times in a drive-by near the Las Vegas Strip after leaving a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM grand. 2Pac would succumb to his wounds six days later on September 13 at the age of 25.

