Cassie recently took to Instagram to show off photos from when she hit the catwalk at The Blonds fashion show earlier this week and she looked absolutely incredible.

Taking to the social media platform, the starlet shared an Instagram Carousel of herself strutting her stuff down the runway as she rocked a sexy black and gold body suit with matching thigh high boots. She accessorized the sexy look with dangly gold earrings and wore her long black hair in a middle part with loose curls that framed both sides of her face.

The beauty shared a few photos and videos from her time on the runway with her 9 million Instagram followers, captioning the multi post photo set, “One of the funnest nights EVER!! Thank you so much @theblondsny for including me in your show, I had such an amazing time! Thank you for allowing me to walk to one of my fave songs (Long Way 2 Go)!! It was such a special moment and the perfect end to a great week Thank you to every team member involved in this show, everyone was amazing ”

Check out the gorgeous post below.

We’re loving this sexy look on Cassie! Beauties, would you rock something like this?

Cassie Is Gorgeous In Latest Instagram Pictures was originally published on hellobeautiful.com