HomeCelebrity News

[Video] Post Malone falls & cracks three ribs on stage

[Video] Post Malone falls & cracks three ribs on stage

Power 107.5
CLOSE
BRAZIL-MUSIC-ROCK IN RIO

Source: MAURO PIMENTEL / Getty

Post Malone took a nasty fall onstage in front of a packed house on tour! The fall was so bad EMTs had to help him off and the fans didn’t know if they should wait or leave the venue. The situation happened Saturday night in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center about halfway through the concert. At the time Postie was performing his hit “Circles,” and walked down a ramp that went onto the floor of the arena, but he lost it when he stepped in a hole in the floor that was used for elevating his guitar from under the stage.

Post did come back out a few minutes after and finished the show in excruciating pain. Some saying he was in tears at some point during the rest of the show.

Close