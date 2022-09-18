Lawyer: Man assaulted outside Short North bar dies

(NBC4i video from September 12th story)
According to NBC4i, The man who was beaten outside a Short North bar earlier this month has died, according to a family attorney.
According to a letter sent Sunday, Greg Coleman Jr., 37, died Saturday night as a result of injuries he suffered when he was assaulted outside Julep, a bar in the 1000 block of North High Street, just after 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.
“While the Coleman family mourns, the public must focus all its efforts on bringing his killers to justice,” family attorney Edward Hastie wrote in the letter. “It is essential that those responsible are brought out of hiding and immediately arrested.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
