Tracee Ellis Ross Shines In Yellow Suit While Promoting Pattern Beauty

One of our favorite fashion queens, Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram over the weekend to show off her fabulous style in an all yellow look that we absolutely love!

Taking to the platform, the black-ish actress donned a bright yellow, oversized suit featuring a bright yellow blazer and slacks that she styled to perfection. The actress wore the look as she promoted her Pattern Beauty hair care line, matching the yellow aesthetic of the bottle perfectly.

The fashionable look featured buttons throughout which the starlet paired with minimal jewelry to keep the look sleek and stylish. As for her hair, the beauty wore her usual big fluffy curls all around her head as she served face as she posed for a series of photos for her IG followers.

The legendary actress shared the ensemble with her 11 million Instagram followers, captioning the look, “on brand”

Check it out below.

“SEXY!!!! ” one of the starlet’s millions of fans said of the look while another wrote, “Perfection ” while another commented was simply in awe of her locs, simply writing, “HAIR ”

As usual, we’re loving Tracee’s look and are already adding it to our fashion vision boards! Beauties, what do you think about the beauty’s fashionable slay? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Sidewalk Her Runway In A Kevin Germanier Dress

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening