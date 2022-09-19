Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Two adults have arrest warrants and another is in custody after the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, per the sheriff’s office.

HCSO says they conducted a search warrant at a residence on Bear Run Road pertaining to an investigation into sexual assault.

When authorities arrived at the home, they found a 3-year-old locked in a cage that was secured with zip ties and contained bugs inside. A 2-year-old was then seen walking inside the house holding a meth pipe, per the sheriff’s office.

Both children were taken into emergency custody as HCSO says two adults left the residence due to their involvement in the sexual assault investigation while a woman was detained.

OHIO: Two wanted after child found in cage was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com