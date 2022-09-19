Recreate Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmy Awards Makeup With Our Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai

Sheryl Lee Ralph sparkled on the carpet for the 2022’s Emmy awards last week Monday. The legendary actress has been a part of our lives for decades and her “Outstanding Supporting Actress” win was well deserved.

Although her entire look from head-to-toe was perfect, I couldn’t help but fixate on her makeup, executed by Mila Thomas (@makeupmila). It complemented her bejeweled ponytail and custom Brandon Blackwood gown. Ralph’s glam team produced a winning look that properly prepared her for her historic evening.

We’ve seen stars like Tracee Ellis Ross and Alicia Keys use jewels and pearls to adorn their hair, and as you can see, it’s a great way to elevate any look. If you want to add some extra razzle dazzle to your glam, then adding some sparkle to your face will do the trick. If you’re a minimalist, skip the stones to keep the focus on the glam.