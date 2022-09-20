The City Girls Serve Top-Notch Fashion In Fendi For Their Popsugar Cover Story

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The City Girls were decked out in Fendi looks for their recent cover story for Popsugar, and of course they gave off “Top Notch” vibes.

Y’all know it’s a fashionable party when our favorite rap duo links up. We can always count on the City Girls to give us a good slay, and in their recent cover story, they did just that. Yung Miami and JT recently sat down with Popsugar to discuss their careers, style, and personal goals. Along with the cover story, the femcees participated in a cute video that gave us a little more insight into their fun personalities. While partaking in the video, the gworls looked absolutely snatched in Fendi.

Yung Miami sat pretty in a $1,850 Fendi bodycon dress while JT ate in a luxurious $21,500 Fendi coat. Both ladies kept their accessories to a minimum and wore their hair long and straight. Yung Miami’s dress was equipped with long sleeves and a turtleneck. JT’s coat featured feathers and was cinched at the waist. The ladies’ outfits were color-coordinated with shades of light pinks and creams.

In the Popsugar cover story, Yung Miami and JT open up about empowering women through their music and staying true to who they are.

To read the article, click here.

