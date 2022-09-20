Selena Gomez & Apple Original Films Announce Documentary Feature Film ‘My Mind & Me’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

This week (September 20), Apple and Selena Gomez announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature film, ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,’ directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’), will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022.

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light. Check out the trailer below.

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed series ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Alek Keshishian directed the most successful documentary of its time – the iconic, critically acclaimed film ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare,’ still regarded as one of the most influential films of its genre.

This film marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.’

Gomez took to her Instagram to share the news with fans.

