Happy Albumversary: 7 Years Ago Today Drake & Future Released Their Project ‘What A Time To Be Alive’

Seven years ago today, two of our favorite artists linked and made magic!

On September 20, 2015 Drake and Future flipped the world upside down when they released their collaborative mixtape What a Time to Be Alive. It was released by Young Money Entertainment, Cash Money Records, Republic Records, Epic Records, A1 Records and Freebandz.

Before collaborating on Future’s 2015 single ‘Where Ya At‘ from his DS2 album, the two superstars planned on making a mixtape together earlier in the year. It unfortunately never came to pass until the sessions for ‘Where You At’ happened. The two began working on the tape in July. Drake spent six days in Atlanta working on the project with Future. The first track the duo made for the project was ‘Digital Dash,’ which was presented as a finished piece to Drake prior to him getting on the song. Ironically, the last song they made for WATTBA, ‘Jumpman’ turned out to be the biggest.

The project debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 (375,000 album equivalent units) and was met with generally positive reviews. Drake and Future’s seamless chemistry was applauded and the production on the album also got a lot of attention. Metro Boomin (who produced or co-produced eight of the 11 songs) executive produced the mixtape alongside 40. Additional producers include Southside, Allen Ritter, Boi-1da, Frank Dukes and others. ‘Diamonds Dancing,’ ‘Scholarships,’ ‘Live From The Gutter’ and the aforementioned ‘Jumpman’ were just some standouts on the project.

The release of the album was a huge deal because we hadn’t seen two artists of their magnitude collaborate on a project since Jay-Z and Kanye West released their album Watch The Throne in 2011. It also was a major deal because it marked the second project for both artists to chart at number one on the Billboard 200 in 2015 (If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late and DS2, respectively).

Since the release of the album, the two have continued to collaborate and create bangers including ‘Grammys,’ ‘Desires,’ ‘Used To This,’ ‘Life Is Good,’ ‘Way 2 Sexy,’ ‘Wait For U’ and many more. What a time it would be if we could get the second installment of their collaboration soon. We’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed that the two Scorpios feel like blessing us again like they did in 2015. Happy Albumversary to the two giants in the game!

