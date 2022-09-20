Lil Baby To Receive Humanitarian Award At Black Music Action Coalition Awards Gala

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

At the second annual Music in Action Awards Gala hosted by the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), Atlanta rapper Lil Baby will be honored with the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award. The ceremony will take place on Sept. 22 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. Artists, executives, businesses, entrepreneurs, activists and companies that have utilized their platforms to effect social change over the past year will be all be celebrated. Singer and ‘Bel-Air’ actress Coco Jones and Kenny Burns will serve as co-hosts for the night.

Lil Baby will be honored for his contribution to racial and social justice inside and outside of the music industry. Not too long ago, the 27 year-old rapper hosted his third annual ‘Back to School Fest’ at the Westend Mall in Atlanta. Through his partnership with Goodr, the event provided over 3,000 local children with music, games, carnival rides, food, backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts. On top of that, Baby linked with Atlanta restaurateur Lemont Bradley to give 100 jobs to young adults and established the $150,000 ‘My Turn’ scholarship program for students at his former high school. The Weeknd and H.E.R. both previously received the award at the inaugural Music in Action Awards Gala in 2021.

Other award recipients include music manager David Ali receiving the inaugural BMAC Black: Future. Now. Award, Variety’s executive editor of music, Shirley Halperin and Billboard’s executive director of R&B/hip-hop, Gail Mitchell being honored with the BMAC 365 Award. Jon ‘Big Jon’ Platt, chairman and CEO of Sony Music Publishing will be awarded the Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award. Kevin Liles, CEO of 300 Entertainment, along with Amazon Music and the Recording Academy will be honored with the BMAC Social Impact Award. Journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, attorney and author Brittany K. Barnett, and Culture Creators’ Joi Brown will receive the BMAC Change Agent Award. Finally, Congresswoman Maxine Waters will receive the inaugural BMAC Icon Award.

“The BMAC Music In Action Awards are the only awards of its kind in the music industry. It is a feel-great event where we come together not to celebrate our own individual accomplishments, but to celebrate what the Honorees have given to, and done for, others. The road we have all been driving on toward racial and social justice has been long, it’s been uphill, and it definitely has not been easy. So to take an evening out to shine a light on those who have given of themselves to make a way for someone else, is a welcome rest stop on the freeway to Equality.” BMAC Co-Founder and Co-Chair, Caron Veazey, said.

Congrats to all the recipients who will be receiving awards. Salute to them and their work! For more information regarding the Black Music Action Coalition and the Music In Action Awards Gala, please visit bmacoalition.org.

