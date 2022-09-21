According to NBC4i, hundreds of public school students in central Ohio have the power to leave campus during the day – not for lunch or recess, but for Bible-based education.
Made possible through a U.S. Supreme Court decision from 1952, private religious organizations like the Hilliard-based LifeWise Academy transports students from about 75 public-school districts to off-site locations for religious instruction once a week during school hours, LifeWise founder Joel Penton said.
“There’s a real desire here, there’s a real demand in that parents want to communicate to their children these things are important to us, and so when we send you off to school into an academic setting, we’d like you to receive religious instruction as well,” Penton said.
As more central Ohio school districts adopt what’s called a “religious release” policy, more of the state’s public students become eligible for opt-in programs like LifeWise, so long as they receive parental consent.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- No Proof Of Racism By School Bus Driver Who Assaulted Black Children On Video, Cops Say
- Quinta Brunson Continues To Slay While Promoting Season 2 Of ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair
- Central Ohio schools allowing off-campus for Bible-based education
- Letitia James Sues Trump, His Children And Company For $250 Million Over ‘Deliberate Fraud’
- TRIED IT: Natural Girl Wigs’ Kinky Goddess Unit Lives Up To Its Name
- You Need Every Item In Sergio Hudson’s Target Collection
- Coi Leray, Cassie And Saucy Santana Close Out The BLONDS Show For NYFW
- Tia Mowry Gives Us Style Goals In A Yellow Dress
- Jordyn Woods Kicks Off Her Birthday Week In Style
Central Ohio schools allowing off-campus for Bible-based education was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com