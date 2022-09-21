HomeThe 614

Columbus high school teacher charged with child porn

According to NBC4i, a Columbus science teacher has been suspended after being charged with allegedly creating and possessing child pornography.

According to Delaware County Common Pleas Court documents, Justin Foley, 47, of Delaware, allegedly created pictures and/or videos showing a naked child.

A Columbus City School District spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that Foley was suspended from his job as a science/AP teacher at Columbus Alternative High School. He’s been a district employee since 2013.

Court documents state that on Aug. 16, Delaware Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and filed by Google.

