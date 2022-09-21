Columbus high school teacher charged with child porn

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, a Columbus science teacher has been suspended after being charged with allegedly creating and possessing child pornography.

According to Delaware County Common Pleas Court documents, Justin Foley, 47, of Delaware, allegedly created pictures and/or videos showing a naked child.

A Columbus City School District spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that Foley was suspended from his job as a science/AP teacher at Columbus Alternative High School. He’s been a district employee since 2013.

Court documents state that on Aug. 16, Delaware Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and filed by Google.

