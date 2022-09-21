According to NBC4i, a Columbus science teacher has been suspended after being charged with allegedly creating and possessing child pornography.
According to Delaware County Common Pleas Court documents, Justin Foley, 47, of Delaware, allegedly created pictures and/or videos showing a naked child.
A Columbus City School District spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that Foley was suspended from his job as a science/AP teacher at Columbus Alternative High School. He’s been a district employee since 2013.
Court documents state that on Aug. 16, Delaware Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and filed by Google.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Ohio man convicted for African prince fraud scheme
- Columbus high school teacher charged with child porn
- No Proof Of Racism By School Bus Driver Who Assaulted Black Children On Video, Cops Say
- Quinta Brunson Continues To Slay While Promoting Season 2 Of ‘Abbott Elementary’
- Alabama Police Investigate Racist Facebook Post Threatening To ‘Kill Every Negro’ At County Fair
- Central Ohio schools allowing off-campus for Bible-based education
- Letitia James Sues Trump, His Children And Company For $250 Million Over ‘Deliberate Fraud’
- TRIED IT: Natural Girl Wigs’ Kinky Goddess Unit Lives Up To Its Name
- You Need Every Item In Sergio Hudson’s Target Collection
- Coi Leray, Cassie And Saucy Santana Close Out The BLONDS Show For NYFW
Columbus high school teacher charged with child porn was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com