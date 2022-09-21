2 Chainz Announces His Acting Debut In Upcoming Action Film “The Enforcer”

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Rapper 2 Chainz announces his acting debut in upcoming action thriller film, “The Enforcer.” The film starring Antonio Banderas, Kate Bosworth, Mojean Ara and “WuTang Clan’s” Zolee Griggs debuts in theaters and on-demand this month. Check out the trailer inside.

2 Chainz took a moment from celebrating his Shroomsday birthday party with his star-studded friends to share his upcoming project. The Atlanta rapper shared a trailer clip from the upcoming film to his personal Instagram account saying, “Sooo much goin on I almost forget to tell you that I’m Making my official acting debut #THEENFORCER OUT ON sept 23.”

His friends congratulated him, leaving comments like, “Big Office Toni!” and “Oh I’m all in.” The 45 year old artist is having an impressive month. He recently celebrated his birthday on September 12th by hosting a massive “Shroomsday” birthday party. The “Love Me Sum U” festival featured a special performance by The Isley Brothers. 2 Chainz relished in the moment, saying that he had “the biggest no fent [fentanyl] and no violence event in Atl in a long time.”

Shout out to 2 Chainz for providing the vibes and a downright groovy time. The city of Atlanta certainly needed the refreshing energy.

As for his upcoming acting debut in “The Enforcer,” we don’t have specific details about his role. The film follows Miami’s top mob enforcer Cuda (Banderas), who sacrifices it all to tear down the criminal organization he’s spent his whole life building up. Then, he discovers his boss Estelle (Bosworth) is putting a young runaway’s life in grave danger. Now, he has one last chance to make up for his past and find redemption – both for himself and his family – before the mob hunts him down for his betrayal.

The film is directed by Richard Hughes from a screenplay written by W. Peter Iliff. Screen Media Films will release “The Enforcer” theatrically and On-Demand (VOD) on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Watch the trailer below:

2 Chainz Announces His Acting Debut In Upcoming Action Film “The Enforcer” was originally published on globalgrind.com