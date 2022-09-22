The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘My Little Mermaid is Black’ | Episode 86

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion chats with Hilary and Chelsea Clinton and discusses how she deals with backlash. Also, Halle Bailey’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ debut had the internet in shambles. If you’re looking to take that next step with your bae, Lore’l and Eva break down important questions you need to ask first. Plus, how is it possible to give birth to a set of twins with different dads? Find out how this can happen and more in this week’s episode.

The Final Question To Undress got real. When is the right and wrong time to propose?

