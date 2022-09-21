Lori Harvey Steps Out In Style In A Casual Look We Love

Lori Harvey is consistently giving us a slay when it comes to fashion and at this point there’s not one look that we don’t love! Wouldn’t you agree?

Recently the beauty was spotted out and about in Malibu, California donning a casual cute fit that we’re obsessed with and can’t wait to recreate!

Earlier this week, the social media influencer and SKN by LH founder donned a white Naked Wardrobe crop top which she paired with a pair of oversized mauve pants from The Attico currently retailing for $3,100. She carried a small white handbag that matched the look perfectly and paired the look with a pair of colorful heels As for her hair, the beauty wore her hair in a curly bun hairstyle with two bangs that framed the sides of her face as she served face and showed off her style while out on the town.

Check out the fashionable look as shot by celebrity photographer Stan Potts here.

The starlet’s fans were loving this look just as much as we were and weren’t shy about commenting with their stamps of approval. “The queen of dressing,” one wrote while another commented with, “A look” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the slay.

As usual, our good sis looks good! Beauties, would you rock this fit? We know we would!

