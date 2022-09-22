Lori Harvey Shows Off Her Chiseled Abs In A Naked Wardrobe Crop Tank

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Lori Harvey keeps eating up the fashion world with her style. On Tuesday night, the 25-year-old socialite was spotted leaving Travis Baker’s dinner party at Nobu serving an effortless look.

The model attended the star-studded event wearing a knotted white tank top from Naked Wardrobe, that showed off her sizzling abs. Harvey complimented the top with pink high-waisted waxed leather pants from The Attico. The SKN CEO opted for iridescent kitten heels that shined as she walked out of the upscale Malibu restaurant. Harvey paired the look with a white Chanel bag, a long silver chain and diamond studs.

The bustling beauty wore her hair pulled back into a sleek up bun with wispy curls that trailed down her flawless face. The star styled up the look with black eyeliner and light peachy eyeshadow. Here’s another angle of the fit below.

Earlier this month, Harvey made noise at New York Fashion Week, after she attended a few big events during the celebration wearing the best of the best in couture. The model sizzled on the red carpet during the Vogue World runway event and turned heads at fashion showcases for Fendi and Tom Ford.

We got to say, we absolutely loved the suede suit jacket and slacks she wore during the Tom Ford fashion show! It was giving, elegance and casual beauty all in one! According to Harvey, the show was “iconic” too.

A lot of great things are currently bubbling behind the scenes for Ms. Harvey. Back in August, the starlet teamed up with Elisa Johnson to create limited edition sunglasses and of course, they are named in her honor. She’s also taking things to the next level with her buzzing skincare brand SKN by LH. Popular items include the luscious Goji Berry Cleanser and the White Tea toner.

But back to that outfit… what did you think of Lori Harvey’s cute Nobu ensemble? Sound off in the comments section.

