Active Shooter Hoax Sparks Concern Across Ohio Schools

Several schools were under lockdown today following what’s believed to be a targeted hoax. At least two of those schools were in Northeast Ohio.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Garfield Community Learning Center in Akron, and St Ignatius High School in Cleveland, both received threats today. They immediately contacted the family members of the students. Three other counties across the state all had at least one school receive a similar threat.

VIA | FOX 8

The Ohio School Safety Center issued a statement Friday afternoon, saying it is aware of the threats made to schools across the U.S. and in Ohio this week.

“The OSSC is actively working with the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center as well as schools and local law enforcement to support their efforts in the investigation of these threats.

While some of the threats have been determined to be false through law enforcement investigation, the OSSC takes all threats to schools seriously and recommends that schools and first responders do the same.”

This is a sick world we live in, and instances like today certainly don’t make it any better. Or easier. Especially if you have children.

The FBI has also gotten involved. In a statement released by their Cleveland office, they said:

“The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.”

We suggest to contact local authorities if you or anyone in your family has any information about today’s events.

