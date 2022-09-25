Lala Slays In All Black At Dolce And Gabbana Show In Milan

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Lala to Instagram earlier this week to serve a LEWK while spending time in Milan and we’re loving it!

The gorgeous television personality took to the social platform to show off her killer curves in an all-black ensemble power suit that we love! The beauty wore the look to a Dolce and Gabbana show in Milan and seemingly wore the look from the designer for the show as well. The all black fit featured a black turtleneck and tights which she wore underneath a black mini dress. She accessorized the look with matching black gloves, black sunglasses and of course black heels to add to the monochromatic ensemble.

As for her hair, she wore her dark brown locs in a slicked-back bun with side swoopped bangs that were curled slightly to show off her flawless face.

In the multi-photo IG carousel, the “Power” actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. Check it out below.

Of course, we aren’t the only ones loving the look on the social media influence as many of the starlet’s 13 million Instagram followers flooded the beauty’s IG comments with their stamps of approval. “You do not play fair. Absolutely stunning” wrote one fan while another wrote, “Perfection! ,” while others simply flooded the beauty’s comment section with a plethora of red heart, fire and heart-eye emojis to express their love for the look. What do you think about Lala’s look? Did she nail it? Don’t miss… LaLa Anthony And Her Glemaud Dress Are A Match Made In Heaven LaLa Anthony Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Bodacious Bikini Body

