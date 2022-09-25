HomeThe 614

Well #$%&: Columbus most foul-mouthed city in US

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Columbus Ohio Downtown

Source: nford / Radio One

According to NBC4i, maybe Ohio’s capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap.

A recent survey found residents of Columbus, Ohio, swear the most out of America’s 30 biggest cities.

The survey, released by preply.com, states the average Columbus resident curses, on average, 36 times per day. Columbus was followed by Las Vegas, Nevada (30) and Jacksonville, Florida (28). On average, Americans swear 21 times a day.

Columbusites also responded that they are most likely (69%) to swear while at work.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Well #$%&: Columbus most foul-mouthed city in US  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Close