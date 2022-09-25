CLOSE
According to NBC4i, maybe Ohio’s capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap.
A recent survey found residents of Columbus, Ohio, swear the most out of America’s 30 biggest cities.
The survey, released by preply.com, states the average Columbus resident curses, on average, 36 times per day. Columbus was followed by Las Vegas, Nevada (30) and Jacksonville, Florida (28). On average, Americans swear 21 times a day.
Columbusites also responded that they are most likely (69%) to swear while at work.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Post Malone cancels show from Hospital
- Well #$%&: Columbus most foul-mouthed city in US
- Lala Slays In All Black At Dolce And Gabbana Show In Milan
- Fantasia Gives Us Glam In A Black And White Ensemble
- Chanel Porchia-Albert On Baby Dove’s New Doula Campaign, Improving Black Maternal Outcomes And Increasing Access To Care
- Rihanna Set To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show
- Yung Miami Pays Homage To Diddy In Latest Instagram Post
- Commentary: New Republican ‘Commitment To America’ Is Out Of Step With Facts And What Voters Want
- Lori Harvey Recaps Her NYFW With A Fashionable IG Reel
- Normani Steps Out In Versace While Attending The Brand’s Fashion Show
Well #$%&: Columbus most foul-mouthed city in US was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com