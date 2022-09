Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett in Hospital After Car Crash

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been taken to the hospital following a car crash after today’s practice. He’s said to have mild injuries.

This is a developing story.

Garrett attended practice in Berea on Monday morning. After he left the facility, seemingly on his way home, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche near Wadsworth while driving south on State Road near Sharon Copley Road. There was a female passenger in the car, according to OSHP.

We have no official word on the details of the accident, or what Garrett’s – or the other driver or passengers’ – injuries are. We’ll have more details as they emerge.

