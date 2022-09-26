Rihanna Dominates Post-Baby Fashion In A Dion Lee SS23 Ensemble

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Rihanna has been spotted out and about flaunting her amazing post-baby body with her baby daddy, ASAP Rocky. This time around, the singer, designer, and beauty guru served a smooth, fashionable flex as she headed to the Rolling Loud Festival in New York City in support of her man.

The style icon continues to create her own lane dressed in an olive Dion Lee SS23 ensemble, partnered with thigh-high boots. Rihanna donned a dark brown lipstick with silver eyeshadow that made her eyes pop.

She kept her hair styled in a low ponytail with a side bang that framed her beautiful face. Although we live for these Rihanna sightings, the star is blessing us with more than just a glimpse of her pounding the pavement in fashionable threads. On Sunday, the Grammy-Award-winning artist made a very subtle announcement that she would headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance. For fans who’ve been begging for an album, this news is the next best thing.

After reports were released saying Rihanna would be the next iconic star to take the stage, the singer posted a photo of her tattooed hands holding a football, confirming the speculation. This might be her first major performance in years, and it comes months after the birth of her first child.

Rihanna has been all business for the last couple of years, but 2023 might be the year she adds new music to her roster. Whatever the icon decides to do, we’re here to support! We could learn a thing or two from this self-made billionaire.

Rihanna Dominates Post-Baby Fashion In A Dion Lee SS23 Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com