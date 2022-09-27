HomeCelebrity News

Meg Thee Stallion launches Mental Health Website!

Meg Thee Stallion launches Mental Health Website!

Power 107.5
CLOSE
P-Valley Season 2 Premiere

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty

Meg thee Stallion has yet to outright call out folks using her name for clout, but she is letting her fans know that she is there for them. The Houston rapper has launched a new website filled with mental health resources. It’s called “Bad “B*tches Have Bad Days Too” – this news was confirmed when Meg retweeted a fan who found the site.

The site pulls together organizations that provide free therapy, group programs for the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, specific hotlines and more. Check out the site “Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too,” shout out to Meg!

Close