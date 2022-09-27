If You Know, You Know: Pusha T Drops Second McDonald’s Diss Track In Video Ad With Arby’s

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

For the second time this year, Pusha T is taking aim at McDonald’s.

Earlier this year, the internet went crazy over his Arby’s ad dissing the Filet-O-Fish sandwich. He rapped, “If you know me and you know me well/Our fish is gonna tip that scale.” This time though, the Daytona rapper is back and voicing his discontent with another item on the Golden Arches menu.

The second diss track is titled ‘Rib Roast’ and yes, it is exactly what you think it’s about. The song finds King Push targeting the McRib and promoting Arby’s Real Country Style Rib Sandwich. “McDonald’s what you selling mystery meat?/Hop up and go away, what does history teach?/ Mickey D’s McRib you ain’t it in the streets/The real country style rib sandwich here to compete.”

You can check out the official music video which stars professional bull riding champion Ezekiel “Blue” Mitchell below.

Along with the diss track, the 45 year-old President of GOOD Music also collaborated with Arby’s on a limited-edition line of merchandise inspired by the sandwich, including bolo ties, trucker hats, and shirts.

Where did Push’s partnership with Arby’s come from? Maybe a better question is…where did the animosity for McDonald’s come from? It all goes back to claims that the rapper made that him and his brother “No Malice” wrote the iconic ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ jingle for McDonald’s in 2003 for a flat fee and didn’t cash out on any royalties on the business end.

In an interview with Complex about the premiere of ‘Rib Roast,’ Pusha says that he has no ill will toward McDonald’s. He admits that it wasn’t the best business for him per se, but it won’t stop him from killing Ronald and company on wax. The first song ‘Spicy Fish Diss Track’ dropped in March and reportedly gave Arby’s an $8 million marketing bump. Additionally, it got Push a better deal which included 40% ownership of the song.

If the first track is any indication, Push is about to bring in a lot more revenue for Arby’s and himself with this latest one. In the meantime, Push is currently on tour in support of his latest album It’s Almost Dry, which is his first to hit number one on the Billboard chart. Let us know what you think about the ‘Rib Roast’ track in the comments!

