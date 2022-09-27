HomeThe 614

Westerville Man Attacks Resturant Workers With Food and Drinks

According to NBC4i, Food and soda bottles flew in a Westerville hibachi restaurant when a man attacked store employees before fighting another bystander near him, video from the restaurant security camera showed.

Westerville police released both a security camera photo of the suspect, as well a video of the Sept. 21 incident at Genjigo at 14 E. Schrock Rd. The video did not have any audio from the incident but began with the suspect and another customer standing by the cashier’s counter.

A worker appeared to be ringing up the suspect’s order but pointed at the screen and said something to the man. The suspect grew agitated and leaned around a glass pane at the counter.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

