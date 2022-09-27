Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

According to NBC4i, Food and soda bottles flew in a Westerville hibachi restaurant when a man attacked store employees before fighting another bystander near him, video from the restaurant security camera showed.

Westerville police released both a security camera photo of the suspect, as well a video of the Sept. 21 incident at Genjigo at 14 E. Schrock Rd. The video did not have any audio from the incident but began with the suspect and another customer standing by the cashier’s counter.

A worker appeared to be ringing up the suspect’s order but pointed at the screen and said something to the man. The suspect grew agitated and leaned around a glass pane at the counter.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Westerville Man Attacks Resturant Workers With Food and Drinks was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com