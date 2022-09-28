“The Hair Tales” Trailer Is Here! Get A Glimpse At Hulu & OWN’s Six-Part Series Celebrating Black Beauty

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

It’s safe to say Disney’s Onyx Collective has us in a headlock…

HULU’s “The Hair Tales” Explores Different Experiences Of Black Women Regarding Their Hair

Today, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Disney’s Onyx Collective jointly reveal the key art and official series trailer for “The Hair Tales,” a dynamic celebration of Black women’s identity, beauty, culture and humanity, uniquely expressed through the stories in our hair. “The Hair Tales” is a docuseries where six diverse phenomenal women – Issa Rae, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, CHIKA, Marsai Martin, Chloe Bailey and Oprah Winfrey – lay their intimate hair tales on the table with Tracee Ellis Ross. Surrounded by brilliant voices of academic and cultural leaders, gifted hairdressers, and extraordinary sisters, the series presents a collage of resilience, style and purpose.

Check out the trailer below:

From executive producers Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela angela Davis, “The Hair Tales” will debut with the first two episodes on Hulu and OWN, with two episodes releasing weekly on Hulu and one episode releasing weekly on OWN.

“The Hair Tales” Executive Producers include Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela angela Davis, Tara Duncan, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg and Kisha Imani Cameron.

“The Hair Tales” premieres Saturday October 22, 2022 on Hulu and at @ 9pm ET/PT on OWN

