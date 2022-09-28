First Look Photos From Paramount+ ‘Fantasy Football’ Film Starring Marsai Martin & Omari Hardwick

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Paramount+ announced its upcoming family, sports comedy “Fantasy Football” starring Marsai Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland and Rome Flynn will premiere exclusively to the service this Fall. Check out first look photos from the film inside.

“Fantasy Football” is a hilarious and heartwsarming father-daughter sports fantasy. Everything changes when Callie A. Coleman (Martin) discovers she can magically control her father, Bobby’s (Hardwick) performance on the football field. When Callie plays as her dad, a running back for the Atlanta Falcons, in EA SPORTS Madden NFL 23, Bobby is transformed from a fumblitis-plagued journeyman to a star running back bound for superstardom alongside his daughter and wife Keisha (Kelly Rowland). With the NFL Playoffs looming and the pressures of Callie’s new commitment to her friends on the robotics team mounting, the two must forge ahead to keep the magic a secret as they juggle the highs and lows of their newfound success, all as they rediscover what it really means to be a family.

Alongside the film’s stars Martin, Hardwick, Rowland and Flynn, the fantasy film will also star Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris and Isac Ivan.

It’s produced in partnership with The SpringHill Company’s Emmy award-winning studio team founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter and Genius Entertainment, spearheaded by Marsai Martin, Joshua Martin and Carol Martin. Produced in association with NFL Films and with the support of EA SPORTS , the Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the movie is directed by Anton Cropper, written by Zoe Marshall and Dan Gurewitch & David Young, and is based on an original screenplay by Richard T. Jones & Jeremy Loethen and Tim Ogletree. LeBron James, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Marsai Martin, Joshua Martin and Timothy Bourne serve as producers. Maverick Carter, Jamila Jordan-Theus and Syrinthia Studer are executive producers.

Check out a few stills from the film below:

“Fantasy Football” will premiere exclusively to Paramount+ on Friday, November 25.

