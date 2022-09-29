Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of “being picked on all the time.”

The girl was taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center and is expected to be arraigned later today in Mahoning County Juvenile Court. She was booked into the JJC on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance of a weapon in a school zone.

Police were called about 2:30 p.m. to a school bus stop at West Wood Street and Wick Avenue for a report of a gun on a school bus.

When officers arrived, the driver, who was driving students from St. Joseph The Provider School on the North Side, told police a student approached him and told him a girl had a gun on the bus.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’ was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com