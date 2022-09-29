According to NBC4i, reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of “being picked on all the time.”
The girl was taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center and is expected to be arraigned later today in Mahoning County Juvenile Court. She was booked into the JJC on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance of a weapon in a school zone.
Police were called about 2:30 p.m. to a school bus stop at West Wood Street and Wick Avenue for a report of a gun on a school bus.
When officers arrived, the driver, who was driving students from St. Joseph The Provider School on the North Side, told police a student approached him and told him a girl had a gun on the bus.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
- Cross-Burning Suspected White Supremacist Faces 10 Years In Prison
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Love & Cheating’ | Episode 87
- 90’s Rapper Coolio Dead at 59
- Chloe Bailey Channels Betty Boop In Latest Instagram Photos
- Normani Poses In Burberry Dress And Trench Coat For The Brand’s Latest Event
- Alabama Inmates Launch State-Wide Strike In Protest For Better Living Conditions
- Season 3 Premiere Date Announced For ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ On Prime Video
- Kandi Burruss Teases Todd Tucker In Sultry Bedroom Video
- Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’ was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com