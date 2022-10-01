Akon Says He Sounded “Soft As Hell” In Viral 911 Call

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Rapper Akon may have been laying low on the music scene but he’s been making major moves in the entrepreneurial space. Now the artist and mogul is back with new music! His new single called is called Enjoy That and the video is HOT.

You know Headkrack and Lore’l had to tap in with him but first, do y’all remember when his brand new Range Rover was stolen from a gas station in Atlanta last year? The rapper says he left the car running while pumping gas and got distracted by the television screen at the pump.”I was literally getting gas and they just jumped in the car and took off.” Before he knew it the robbers had pulled off while the gas pump was still in the gas tank!

His 9-1-1 call went viral all because of one “not so nice” dispatcher who he encounter once he tried to report the incident to Atlanta Police. The dispatcher can be heard constantly correcting him stating that he wasn’t technically “car jacked” since there was no weapon used during the theft.

“I think she was having a bad day… at the end of the day I didn’t take it personal”-Akon

