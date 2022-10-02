One shot after argument in north Columbus

According to NBC4i, one person was shot near the groin after an argument Saturday in North Columbus.
According to police, the 31-year-old victim told police he and the suspect were inside an apartment on the 1100 block of Mediterranean Avenue at 12:11 p.m. Saturday when the two men got into an argument. Police said the argument escalated and became physical, at which point, the suspect allegedly pulled a gun, firing once and hitting the victim in the groin area.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries.
For the full NBC4 story click here
