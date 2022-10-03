THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Akon is back and ready to share new music! His new single “Enjoy That” is live and we’re talking everything from new music, relationships, His entrepreneurial endeavors including building Akon City in Senegal and more.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The mogul even opened up to us to share his memories of working with the legendary Michael Jackson in the studio and how easy it was creating music with him! The two even planned to open a school together in Africa before Jackson’s untimely passing.”

“He was like my idol…he had no ego, his humility was at an all time high and he was just humbled to be apart of what you created.” – Akon on Michael Jackson.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Watch the full video below for more and make sure to stream Akon’s new single, Enjoy That everywhere music is available.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Akon Talks New Music, Michael Jackson Memories, Monogamy & More! was originally published on themorninghustle.com